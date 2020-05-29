Second day of protests in New York City over George Floyd death

Demonstrators took to New York City streets for a second day in protest of the death of George Floyd, the black Minnesota man killed in police custody, and invoked the names of other black people who died at police hands.

In Brooklyn, crowds of demonstrators chanted at police officers lined up outside the Barclays Center. There were several moments of struggle, as some in the crowd pushed against metal barricades and police pushed back, and then eventually moved the crowd off the plaza.

Scores of water bottles flew from the crowd into the officers, and in return police sprayed an eye-irritating chemical into the crowd twice. New York State Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie and New York State Assemblywoman Diana Richardson both said they were sprayed and handcuffed by the NYPD during the protest.

Video posted to social media showed a violent scene as police using batons as they took people into custody. A signpost at the venue was spraypainted, and a fire set nearby.

A crowd of protesters apparently then moved towards the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn, where police and protesters had another violent encounter as authorities worked to disperse the crowd. Video on Twitter showed a police van that was reportedly set on fire being extinguished and officers using nightsticks against protesters.

Protests around Floyd's death have taken place around the country, with the White House being placed under a brief lockdown and demonstrators spray-painting and breaking windows of CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta.

Advertisement

At his Friday briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he stood with the Minnesota protesters.

“Nobody is sanctioning the arson, and the thuggery and the burglaries, but the protesters and the anger and the fear and the frustration? Yes. Yes. And the demand is for justice,” Cuomo said.

At a press conference, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York Police Department officers had been told to respect peaceful protest.

He also had a message for protesters. “If you are angry with the government, if you are angry with the elected leaders, direct that anger to all of us, because if we haven’t done enough, we are the ones who should be held responsible," he said. “But the police officer in front of you is a working man or woman just trying to do their job.”

With the Associated Press.