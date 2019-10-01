Search for possible missing swimmers off of the Rockaways

article

Emergency crews were searching for two swimmers believed to be in the waters of the Atlantic off of the beaches in the Rockaways in Queens on Tuesday afternoon.

The report they were looking into was that two swimmers, believed to be teenagers, were missing in the water.

The search was going on in the area of Shore Front Parkway and Beach 96th Street.

There is a report that a third person was pulled from the waters and taken to a nearby hospital.

The FDNY called off their search about 5:20 p.m. but a Coast Guard search continued.