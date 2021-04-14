Search for missing girl last seen headed into LI woods without shoes

article

Nassau County Police are searching for a missing girl last seen entering a wooded area without shoes on along the Southern State Parkway.

On Tuesday at about 12:23 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a witness who saw the girl walking alone through a BP Gas station parking lot on Nassau Road. Cops including the NY State Police canvassed the area with a K-9 unit and helicopter.

First Squad detectives report the details of an incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10:23 pm in Roosevelt, but did not find the child believed to be about 7 or 8 years old.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Surveillance video of the black girl with a thin build shows her wearing pink pajama pants, a white and blue horizontal striped shirt, large hoop earrings, and no shoes. NCPD

The girl was later seen on Nassau Road across the bridge over the Southern State Parkway before entering a wooded area.

Advertisement

Surveillance video of the black girl with a thin build shows her wearing pink pajama pants, a white and blue horizontal striped shirt, large hoop earrings, and no shoes.

Anyone with information about the missing girl should contact First Precinct Detectives or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Cops say all callers can remain anonymous.