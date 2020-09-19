Search continues for missing 5-year-old boy who fell into Harlem River

New York Police Department divers resumed their search Sunday for a 5-year-old boy who climbed a tree and fell into the Harlem River.

The boy was with his family on Randall's Island for his brother's soccer practice when he fell into the water at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The search for the boy was suspended Saturday night but resumed Sunday morning.

This story is developing, stay with FOX 5 NY for more information as it comes in.