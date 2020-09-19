Expand / Collapse search

Search continues for missing 5-year-old boy who fell into Harlem River

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Missing 5-year-old off of Randall’s Island

A search is underway for a missing 5-year-old authorities say fell into the Harlem River near Randall’s Island.

NEW YORK - New York Police Department divers resumed their search Sunday for a 5-year-old boy who climbed a tree and fell into the Harlem River.

The boy was with his family on Randall's Island for his brother's soccer practice when he fell into the water at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The search for the boy was suspended Saturday night but resumed Sunday morning.

This story is developing, stay with FOX 5 NY for more information as it comes in.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android