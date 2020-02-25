School bus hits and kills girl in Brooklyn

A 10-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a school bus in East New York on Tuesday morning.

Earlier reports incorrectly stated the child was a boy.

The girl was crossing the street with their parents at Wortman Avenue and Crescent Street when they were hit. The bus was making a right turn at the intersection, according to the FDNY.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 a.m.

The girl was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition but she died.

The child's name was not immediately released.

The bus driver remained at the scene and has not been charged with a crime, according to the NYPD.

An investigation was underway.