Rudy Giuliani interviewed on Good Day New York

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been an outspoken critic of current Mayor Bill de Blasio.

He has called de Blasio the worst mayor in the history of New York City.

Giuliani is now President Trump's personal attorney. He gave a wide-ranging interview to FOX 5's Good Day New York on Friday.

Giuliani previously attacked New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza saying he "belongs in Cuba". That comment drew complaints that it was racist. In an interview with Good Day New York Giuliani said his comments had nothing to do with race about the Arizona born Carranza. He says the comment related to his politics.

In the interview, Giuliani claimed that the current administration is wiping out all of the anti-crime gains made during the Bloomberg administration and is now threatening the gains he made during his years in office.

De Blasio has responded to Giuliani's comments saying he has become "unhinged" with his recent comments. Giuliani laughed off that comment in his interview on Good Day New York.

Also, Giuliani reacted to new federal charges being brought against is former associate Lev Parnas, accusing him of duping investors in a company called Fraud Guarantee. Giuliani says he has no connection to the case.