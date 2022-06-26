Rudy Giuliani attacked by Staten Island supermarket worker

article

Rudy Giuliani was allegedly attacked by a worker at a grocery store on Staten Island, according to reports.

The New York Post reports that Giuliani was at a ShopRite on Staten Island when he was attacked by an assailant while campaigning for his son, Andrew.

The attacker was apparently a worker at the store and was taken into custody by police. The suspect's name and charges are not currently available.

Giuliani's son, Andrew, is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of New York. He was barred from appearing in person at the recent Republican debate after refusing to submit proof he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19.

