Rockford stabbing spree: Suspect in custody after 4 killed, 7 injured

A man is in custody after a stabbing spree in Rockford left four people dead and seven others injured.

Rockford police were called at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday to multiple addresses on Holmes Street, Winnetka Drive and Cleveland Avenue.

The man, a 22-year-old who hasn't been named, "attacked and stabbed" multiple people in the area before he was taken into custody at 1:35 p.m., police say.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Another victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries.

The four deceased victims include: a 22-year-old man, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, according to police.

One of the victims was a mail carrier who worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years, officials confirm. The postal worker was reportedly run over by a vehicle and stabbed.

None of the victims have been identified as of yet.

Seven other people are injured, one of whom is in critical condition. They are being treated at area hospitals.

Police say there was "no clear motive" in the stabbing spree.

During the call, residents were urged to avoid the area during the investigation.

Residents in the neighborhood and loved ones of the victims will have access to emotional support and counseling services free of charge at Flinn Middle School at these certain times/locations:

9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday, March 28

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday, March 29

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Rockford PD at 815-966-2900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.