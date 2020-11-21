Expand / Collapse search

Rockefeller Center skating rink opens for holidays

Midtown
Associated Press
People skate on Rockefeller Center's ice rink on its opening day of the season on October 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - The iconic Rockefeller Center ice-skating rink is set to open in a limited way on time for the holidays.

The sunken rink located in midtown Manhattan will begin welcoming skaters Saturday afternoon as part of a tradition going back to the 1930s, according to the Rockefeller Center webside.

The rink is operating at a reduced capacity, with skate time limited to 50 minutes. Masks are required as a futher pandemic safety measure.

The website says there’s legend that the rink was inspired by “a Depression-era skate salesman who demonstrated his product by skating on the frozen water of the Rockefeller Center fountain.” It officially opened as a “skating pond” on Christmas Day 1936. It was supposed by temporary but became so popular it became a permanent fixture for the holiday season.

