Rockefeller Center road closures set to begin

Navigating in and around Rockefeller Center during the holiday season is never easy, which is why Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided to temporarily expand pedestrian space on the streets around Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, cars will be banned from 49th and 50th Streets between 5th and 6th Avenues, turning side streets into pedestrian walkways. The streets will be closed from 2 p.m. to midnight from Mondays to Thursdays, from 1 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

“We created a plan that is flexible so that when there is a lot of pedestrian activity, we can have these zones closed off,” said Mayor De Blasio.

The NYPD will also be placing movable barriers along 5th and 6th Avenue between 48th and 52nd Street, eliminating one lane of traffic so pedestrians have more room to walk.

The Mayor’s plan has its critics, however, including the MTA and New York City’s firefighter’s union.