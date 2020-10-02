Rick Moranis reportedly punched in head in random UWS attack

Actor Rick Moranis was reportedly the victim of a random attack on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

That attack happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street.

The attacker sucker-punched the victim, identified by the NY Post as the "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" star, knocking him to the ground.

The attacker, wearing an "I (Heart) NY" shirt, walked away.

The victim suffered from pain to the head, back, and right hip and went to a hospital for evaluation, before reporting the incident to the police.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement

The NYPD released a video of the incident. Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Moranis has appeared in many movies, including "Parenthood," "Ghostbusters," "Spaceballs," and "Little Shop of Horrors."