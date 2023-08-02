Report of possible active shooter prompts police investigation on Capitol Hill; all Senate buildings cleared

A report of a possible active shooter near the U.S. Senate Buildings Wednesday afternoon prompted shelter-in-place orders and evacuations by U.S. Capitol Police. Officials now say all buildings have been cleared and there is no threat.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says more than 200 officers went door-to-door through the Senate office buildings and searched the surrounding area.

"We've found nothing concerning. We've got nobody that actually heard shots, certainly no victims, and as we've gone through the buildings, nobody has said that they've seen anything," Manger said.

Capitol Police say officers responded to a "concerning" 911 call that came in around 2:30 p.m. They immediately issued shelter-in-place orders for the office buildings and evacuated other nearby buildings.

In the initial notice to Senate building staff, police said: "Due to a security threat inside the building, immediately:

Move inside your office or the nearest office.

Take emergency equipment and visitors.

Close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows.

If you are in a public space, find a place to hide or seek cover.

Remain quiet and silence electronics.

Once you are in a safe location, immediately check in with your OEC.

No one will be permitted to enter or exit the building until directed by USCP.

If you are in a building outside of the affected area, remain clear of the police activity.

Await further direction."

"We have the advantage of having trained for this over the last couple of years, and we had a very quick response," Manger said.

He added that while the shelter-in-place order is still in effect for those inside of the buildings, they are not stopping people from leaving if they choose to. They were, however, stopping people from re-entering while the investigation was ongoing.

Police noted that from the time their response began, there were no confirmed reports of gunshots. They say the 911 caller did not report gunfire but did claim there was an active shooter in the Hart Building.

"The call from MPD did not indicate that they heard anything, it was just someone saying there was an active shooter, gave a description and that it was in the Hart building," Manger said.

He says the original description given of the "shooter" was a heavy-set Hispanic male wearing body armor but added that "we've found no confirmation of an active shooter and that this may have been a bogus call."

Officers finished searching the buildings just before 4 p.m.

FOX News reporter Hillary Vaughn told FOX 5 she was on the third floor of the Russell Senate Office Building when police in assault gear entered and told members of the media to evacuate. Vaughn reports that they were ushered down the stairs and that "police were in a posture that seemed to be trying to contain an active threat."

Chad Pergram, senior Congressional correspondent for FOX News was also on the Senate side of the Capitol. He told FOX 5 that police were searching the Dirksen and Hart Buildings and that nothing was found.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.