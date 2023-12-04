George Santos joins Cameo as 'former congressional icon' after expulsion vote

article

George Santos has now joined Cameo as a "former congressional icon" after being expelled from Congress.

Santos also notes on his profile that he's "The Expelled member of Congress from New York City."

The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use. He was just the sixth member in the chamber's history to be ousted by colleagues.

The vote to expel was 311-114. Expulsion requires support from two-thirds of the House, a purposefully high bar, but a blistering House Ethics Committee report that accused Santos of breaking federal law proved decisive.

Santos is now selling personalized videos for $200. The price was previously $150.

Site visitors not interested in a video can purchase a direct message to Santos instead for $10.

Associated Press staff writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.