Rep. Elijah Cummings lies in state at US Capitol ceremony

(AP) -- The late Rep. Elijah Cummings is being remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues at the Capitol, where the Maryland Democrat will lie in state.

Members of Cummings' family were joined by lawmakers on Thursday as they looked on from the East Front Plaza when the hearse carrying Cummings' casket arrived at the Capitol and was carried up the building's steps. The public will have the chance to pay respects to Cummings in Statuary Hall.

RELATED: Former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks at US Rep. Elijah E. Cummings' funeral: report

Cummings was a Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Cummings died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems.

A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.

RELATED: Mourners, constituents pay tribute to US Rep. Elijah E. Cummings

A sharecropper's son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion, committee chairman and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes are scheduled Thursday in the House.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.