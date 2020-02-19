Rapper reportedly gunned down at Hollywood Hills home owned by reality star

article

A New York rapper was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Hollywood Hills home registered to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Hollywood boulevards.

Between two to six suspects entered the home wearing ski masks when they shot the victim, LAPD said.

Someone inside the home contacted a friend in New York and informed them that the home was broken into by multiple people. They also indicated at least one of the suspects was armed. The person in New York then contacted law enforcement officials in Los Angeles.

Records indicate the house is an Airbnb and is owned by Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Television personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (L) and Edwin Arroyave arrive at Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 8 Premiere Party at Doheny Room on December 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, Californ Expand

The suspects were seen fleeing the home on foot. The victim was rushed to a local hospital by paramedics where he died.

LAPD described the victim as a black male in his 20s.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.