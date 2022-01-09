Rachael Rollins, 1st Black woman named US attorney for Massachusetts, to be sworn in Monday

article

Rachael Rollins is on the brink of history.

On Monday, she will be sworn in as a U.S. attorney, becoming the first Black woman to ever serve in that role for the Massachusetts district.

"I’m deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve my community, my Commonwealth and my country as the next United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts," Rollins said after being confirmed by the Senate last month.

According to the Associated Press, her confirmation process was long and contentious. Her hearing with the chamber’s judiciary committee ended in an 11-11 vote. And the full Senate was also split along party lines.

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote.

Rollins, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Massachusetts, has been the Suffolk County District Attorney since 2018 — making her the top prosecutor in Boston and the suburbs of Chelsea, Winthrop and Revere.

Her record of not prosecuting nonviolent, low-level crimes and her support of police reform have drawn criticism from Republicans. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who said she is soft on criminals and her approach leads to an increase in violent crime.

"Her confirmation as U.S. Attorney would put Americans in danger," a spokesperson for Cotton said in an email in October.

Rollins pushed back on such notions, saying that violent crime in her jurisdiction, including homicides, was down in 2021 by more than 20% from the five-year average.

Despite criticism from Congressional Republicans, Rollins received letters of support from numerous law enforcement officials, including former Republican U.S. Attorneys for Massachusetts.

Kevin Hayden has been appointed to replace her in Suffolk County. Rollins congratulated him and said her time as the county’s top prosecutor was "one of the greatest honors of my career."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.