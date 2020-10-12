Protests in Borough Park after arrest of activist

A leader of protests against new coronavirus restrictions in several New York neighborhoods has been arrested on charges of inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment for allegedly instigating an assault on a journalist, said police.

Dozens of angry protesters gathered outside the home of Orthodox Jewish journalist Jacob Kornbluh after Heshy Tischler was taken into custody Sunday night.

The protesters chanted 'No Heshy, no peace!"

Tischler, a City Council candidate and a self-described activist in the Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Borough Park, Brooklyn, said Friday on social media that he had agreed to turn himself into police this week. He has since been charged after allegedly instigating the attack on Kornbluh.

"He's a liar. He's a rat," a protester told reporters.

Tishcler is expected to face a judge Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been publicly pressuring Mayor Bill de Blasio to carry out the enforcement of laws during the coronavirus restrictions.

More than $150,000 in fines and 62 summonses were issued over the weekend including five at houses of worship.

The majority of the areas facing lockdowns are home to large Orthodox Jewish populations, and religious leaders have complained of being singled out. The spike in cases coincided with the back-to-back Jewish holidays in late September.

Cuomo said Sunday that the so-called cluster areas contain 2.8% of the state’s population, yet have had 17.6% of all positive confirmed cases reported this past week.

The Democratic governor urged people living in those areas to abide by the restrictions even though the new rules ban large gatherings in synagogues.

“Under the Hebrew teachings, participation in a religious ceremony can be excused for matter of health and life and safety,” Cuomo said Sunday. “Leviticus, love your neighbors, yourself, and the point here is to save a life and not to endanger others, not to endanger others in the same congregation, not to endanger others in the same community, and that’s what is happening with these large congregations.”

