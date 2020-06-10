Project Runway winner shifts to designing colorful face masks

It looks like masks are turning into the number one essential accessory of 2020. Ashley Nell Tipton, the winner of Project Runway season 14, has created a new mask line that's not only functional but colorful.

After seeing how much the pandemic affected everyone she changed her business model from clothing to masks.

Her maks are reversible, washable, and the elastic can be adjusted for a comfortable fit. Tipton even makes accessories.

Most of her masks run from $19.95 to $29.95. She even has a line for kids so masks can be a family affair. To order, visit AshleyNellTipton.com.

So far, Tipton has donated more than 5,000 masks to frontline workers.