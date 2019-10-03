Processed meats banned in New York City public schools

Kids may like hot dogs but they're not going to be getting them in New York City schools this year.

New York City Council has passed a ban on any processed meat being served in public school cafeterias.

"We're talking about hot dogs. We're talking about cold cuts. We're talking about any processed meats," Councilman Fernando Cabrera says.

The Bronx Democrat sponsored the legislation.

"Right here in the Bronx where we are number 62 out of all of the counties when it comes to health, we need to do better," Cabrera says.

Among the items that are now off of the menu include salami and cheese sandwiches, bologna and cheese sandwiches and pre-sliced Canadian turkey bacon.

The city has already stopped serving any meat products on Monday's in all public schools. Mayor Bill de Blasio has cited it as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The city school system gives out free lunches and breakfasts to 1.1 million students every school day.

"This school year we made our meals healthier by removing several processed meats from the menu. We thank the City Council for their ongoing partnership that prioritizes the health and well-being of our students," the district said in a statement to FOX 5 News.

The school district is also considering eliminating chocolate milk as an option.