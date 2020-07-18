Police warn of car thieves targeting food delivery drivers in Suffolk County

article

Suffolk County police have issued a warning after a string of car thefts targeting food delivery drivers.

Authorities say that thieves will place fake orders for food delivery, and when the drivers arrive and get out of their car to deliver the food, the cars are stolen.

So far this month, six cars have been stolen:

A 2015 Toyota Camry, stolen on Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station, on July 7 at approximately 9 p.m.

A 2015 Kia Seoul, stolen on Provost Avenue, North Bellport, on July 7 at approximately 11:50 p.m.

A 2007 Toyota Rav-4, stolen on Mayflower Street, Setauket, on July 9 at approximately 11:50 p.m.

A 2004 Nissan Sentra, stolen on Hawks Nest Rd, Setauket, on July 10 at approximately 10:45 p.m.

A 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander, stolen on Eastwood Road, Miller Place, on July 11 at approximately 7:10 p.m.

A 2002 Volkswagen Passat, stolen on Arrowhead Lane, Setauket, on July 15 at approximately 9:10 p.m.

An attempt was made to steal a 2019 Hyundai on Patchogue Avenue in North Bellport on July 15 as well.

Police are asking all delivery drivers to take precautions and keep their vehicle keys with them at all times. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the thefts to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

