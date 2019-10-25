Police say 1 person shot, 2 officers hurt in Brooklyn

Police say a person has been shot and two police officers have been injured during a confrontation in Brooklyn.

A police spokeswoman says two injured officers were not shot during the incident that happened at about 5 p.m. Friday in the Brownsville neighborhood.

Details including the conditions of the officers and the person who was shot were not immediately available.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is the fourth police-involved shooting in New York City in the last two weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.