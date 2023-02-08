Police officer shot during traffic stop in West Philadelphia, authorities say

Authorities say a police officer was shot and critically injured during a traffic stop Wednesday in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. when officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of 60th and Market streets.

Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told reporters two officers approached each side of the car when a struggles ensued between a passenger and one of the officers.

A 32-year-old officer was shot twice during the struggle and his partner drove him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Stanford said they believe one of the bullets may have exited the officer's body and doctors are working to determine there are no serious internal injuries.

The uninjured officer returned fire after the shooting, according to Stanford, but it's unknown if either of the suspects were hit.

The vehicle, which FOX 29's Steve Keeley reported through a source may have been a white Lexus, fled the scene. Stanford said police have not made any arrests at this point.

"It's just a very dangerous and difficult job done by very brave people," Mayor Jim Kenney said outside the hospital. "Our prayers are with the officer and with all our officers to make sure that he recovers and they stay safe."