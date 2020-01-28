Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man sexually assaulted girl he contacted through app with fake modeling job

Police say Joel Christopher Acuna turned himself in Tuesday morning. ( League City Police Department )

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - League City police say a man sexually assaulted a girl that he contacted through an app with a fake modeling opportunity.

On Tuesday, the League City Police Department released surveillance photos of man wanted for an aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred on December 8. Police say, soon after the photos were released, Joel Christopher Acuna of Texas City turned himself in.

Police need help to identify a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. (League City Police Department)

According to League City PD, the girl was contacted in December through the LIKEE app by someone pretending to offer her a chance at becoming a model. Investigators say the girl gave her address through the app believing that a representative from the modeling company would come to perform a personal evaluation.

Police say the man then went to the girl’s home and sexually assaulted her.

Acuna is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony.

