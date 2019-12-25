Police: Man fatally stabs woman, injures 14-year-old boy in front of kids on Christmas

article

Police are investigating after they say a man killed a woman in Olney early Christmas morning, repeatedly stabbing her in the abdomen and chasing her outside in an attack witnessed by several children.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5600 block of North Mascher Street.

One of the children, a 14-year-old, was also stabbed in the right leg during the attack. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition after police used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Six children in the home at the time of the attack, ranging in age from 8 to 16.

Police believe the 33-year-old perpetrator and the 35-year-old woman are or were once partners, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29.

Inside the home, there were signs of a violent fight: large amounts of blood, broken glass and overturned furniture, Small said.

The attack apparently began in the early hours of Wednesday inside the home. The man then chased the woman into the street, where police found her.

A knife was recovered from inside a bedroom of the home. Police said the children attempted to hide it from the perpetrator.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The man was taken into custody. He also has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

