Police hunt attempted rapist at college in Brooklyn

Police in New York City were on the hunt for a man wanted for attempted to rape a student in a public restroom at a community college in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn.

The NYPD says the sexual assault took place Monday afternoon at Kingsborough Community college.

A female student entered a restroom on campus.

"When she goes to close the stall door, she suddenly feels the presence of someone behind her who pushes her into the stall, attempts to lock the door and tries to sexually assault her," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a Tuesday news conference.

The student managed to get away before she was raped, police said.

The student later told police that she thinks she has seen the attacker in the vicinity of the school in the past. Police do not know if he is a student.

No other details were available.