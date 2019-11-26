Police find body in elderly woman's freezer

article

Police in the Salt Lake City suburb of Tooele describe the case as crazy and weird.

They say maintenance workers at the Remington Parks retirement apartment complex asked for a welfare check on one of the residents.

Officers found the body of 75-year-old Jeanne Sourn-Mathers in her bed.

The officer started to investigate to try to get a timeline for when she may have died.

In the process, the detective found a deep freezer in the utility room. He opened it and found a dead man in the freezer.

Based on interviews with other tenants police say the body could have been in the freezer anywhere from a year and a half to 11 years.

"The biggest piece of the puzzle right now is we need him identified," Tooele Poice Sergeant Jeremy Hansen said.

Officers suspect foul play. They were awaiting autopsy results and call the case "highly suspicious."