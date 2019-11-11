Police: Eggs thrown at synagogue and women in Brooklyn

Cops in New York are looking for the people behind a series of egg tossings in Brooklyn, including at a synagogue.

Video from a security camera at about 6:17 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, shows a man throwing an egg at Sanz Synagogue at 369 Dahill Road in Kensington just as the door is opening. The egg went through the open doorway and hit an interior wall, police said. No one was hurt.

The man then took off northbound on Dahill Road, police said. He is described as wearing a dark-colored coat and blue jeans.

Just minutes earlier, someone threw an egg at a 38-year-old woman walking near 1442 38 Street, which is very close to the Synagogue. The woman was not hit, police said.

Then on Sunday, Nov. 10, a group of men ran up to a 50-year-old woman who was walking on 38 Street and threw an egg at her, hitting her in the back, police said.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477, WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.