Police clear out Occupy City Hall protesters

Police forced out approximately 70 people who have been camped outside New York City Hall overnight.

The Occupy City Hall protesters set up tents late last month demanding the city defund the NYPD by $1 billion, but once the City Council made the cut, many protesters stayed.

The NYPD moved in to CIty Hall Park at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to clear the area. At least seven men were taken into custody. Charges are pending, according to police.

Video from the scene shows police lined up creating a wall with their shields as they move in towards the protesters in Lower Manhattan. There were no initial reports of injuries.

Chambers Street and Center Street was closed as police and sanitation workers removed debris and kept other protesters from reentering.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Advertisement