POLICE: 2 people shot, including officer with New Orleans PD in Galleria area restaurant, gunmen on the loose

By FOX 26 Staff and Matthew Seedorff
Published 
Updated 18 hours ago
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
Everett Brisco article

Everett Brisco (Photo: LinkedIn)

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a shooting in southwest Houston, where two people were hit. 

It happened at Grotto Ristorante in the 4700 block of Westheimer Rd. around 5:17 p.m.

During a press conference with HPD Chief Troy Finner, he said responding officers arrived at the scene, where they found two men shot. The chief could not go into complete details on the victims as it's an active investigation.

However, he did note one of them was an off-duty police officer with the New Orleans PD, who sadly succumbed to his injuries. And the second victim, who Chief Finner did not identify either, was in serious condition. 

The chief for New Orleans PD, Shaun Ferguson gave a heartwrenching press conference on Sunday on the loss of the officer, saying his name was Everett Briscoe, a 13-year veteran with the department.

Before he could even begin speaking, the chief struggled to hold back tears calling Officer Briscoe a dedicated officer and a loyal friend. 

Preliminary information suggests two suspects came to the restaurant patio with guns drawn to rob the group the two men were with and were shot.

Currently, the shooters are at large, but the chief stressed his frustration at the incident and addressed residents to assist in locating the suspects.

"I want everybody in the neighborhood to stand up, so we can get justice," Chief Finner said. 

The suspects reportedly took off in a gray or silver car with paper plates. 

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

