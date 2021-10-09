Plane makes emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport after 'security issue'

An unruly passenger forced a plane to make an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The plane landed around 3 p.m. in response to behavior by a passenger on the flight, according to a statement from Republic Airways.

"American Eagle flight 4817, operated by Republic Airways with service from Indianapolis to New York (LGA) deplaned on the taxiway at LGA due to a potential security issue. The aircraft landed safely, and all customers deplaned without incident," American Airlines said in a statement.

The passenger involved in the incident was taken into custody.

Footage on social media shows a large emergency response on the runway.

There are no reports of injuries to the plane's reported 76 passengers and 4 crew.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.