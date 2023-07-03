Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 5 dead, 2 injured; suspect in custody

Five people are dead, and two children were hurt when police say a gunman went on a shooting spree through the streets of Philadelphia on Monday night.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters that the barrage of gunfire began around 8:30 p.m. when officers were flagged down at the intersection of 56th and Chester streets.

Police found gunshot victims and were preparing to transport them to the hospital when they heard more gunshots in the area of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, Outlaw said.

Responding officers found multiple spent shell casings at that location and continued to hear gunfire coming from nearby Frazer Street when investigators say they caught up with the gunman.

Outlaw said officers chased the gunman as he continued to fire and eventually cornered him in a back alley on the 1600 block of Frazer Street where they took him into custody.

Police say he was wearing a bulletproof vest equipped with multiple magazines, and armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun. He also had a scanner with him when he was arrested.

A seventh victim was found several hours later as officers were approached by a man while processing earlier crime scenes.

The man told police he was coming to check on his son when he was found lying unresponsive on his living room floor around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering gunshots to the face and torso, according to police who say several rifles rounds were found inside and outside the home.

Police say the five men killed in the shooting are between the ages of 20-59. A 2-year-old and 13-year-old who were injured by gunfire in the shooting are in stable condition.

Another person who police believe may have fired back at the gunman during the shooting rampage has also been placed in custody, according to Outlaw.

"We have absolutely no idea why this happened," Outlaw said. "At this point, all we know is that this person left their home and decided to target individuals."

Outlaw lauded the "bravery" and "courage" shown by the responding officers to bring the gunman into custody without incident.

"Thank god our officers were here on scene, they responded as quickly as they did, I can't even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown in addition to the restraint."