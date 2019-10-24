'Person of interest' in deadly shooting of Houston wrecker driver identified, wanted for questioning

Police say they have identified a "person of interest" in the deadly shooting of a Houston wrecker driver.

According to the Houston Police Department, Idelfonso Gamez Torres, 42, has not been formally charged but is wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting. Police are calling him a person of interest.

He was last seen driving a 2004 red Ford Explorer with Texas license plates BH05601.

Police say a wrecker driver took a picture of two suspects before he was shot and killed in north Houston on Wednesday night.

Authorities say the victim, 48-year-old Augustin Martinez, was giving a ride to a customer around 9 p.m. Wednesday when he got into a verbal altercation with two males at an apartment complex parking lot on W. Little York. Martinez is the owner of Parking and Towing Experts.

Police say the men in a red Ford Explorer became hostile and one of them fired multiple shots into the wrecker truck.

Martinez was shot and died at the scene. The customer was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.

Advertisement

Police say Martinez was able to snap the photo of the two men before he was shot.

Martinez's daughter spoke out on Thursday.

"I spent the whole night waiting for him to come home. I didn’t think it was true. I thought he was coming home. I know he’s dead but I’m still waiting,” says Carolina Escamilla.

"I’m mad they don’t have them in custody. I’ll never see my dad again and they’re just out there,” Escamilla says. “They not only took away my father, they took away someone who provides food for lots of families. Someone who helped out the community. My life is different now."

Escamilla says the two men thought her dad was towing vehicles from the apartment complex on West Little York at I-45 and became angry with him, but he wasn’t.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Idelfonso Gamez Torres or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.