Pair of thieves allegedly attack, rob 85-year-old woman on Upper West Side

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding two suspects that allegedly attacked and robbed a 85-year-old woman that was trying to enter her home on the Upper West Side.

According to authorities, the victim was entering her home near 74th Street and Broadway around 3:30 p.m. when the two female suspects came up behind her and pushed her to the ground and took her purse.

The suspects then ran away eastbound on 74th Street, getting away with the purse which contained cash, a cellphone and identification worth an estimated value of $3,200.

The victim refused treatment at the scene.

The NYPD has released photos and video of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.