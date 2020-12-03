Outside Fire breaks out in Jurupa Valley, setting nearby pallet yard ablaze

A fast-moving vegetation fire, dubbed the "Outside Fire," sparked Thursday in the Jurupa Valley area, setting a nearby pallet yard.

The fire was first reported around 11:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Brown Ave.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported that the fire had jumped Brown Ave and extended into a nearby pallet yard threatening multiple structures. Multiple large mulch piles were fully involved.

The Riverside County Fire Department is sending a response team.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

