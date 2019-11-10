Outrage over arrest of subway vendor in Brooklyn

A now-viral video shows members of the NYPD arresting a street vendor who was selling churros at a Brooklyn subway station is drawing criticism and outrage.

The video caught the attention of New York City leaders and activists who say they are concerned about the way police are enforcing laws on the city’s transit system.

The incident came after Governor Andrew Cuomo called on the MTA to add 500 new transit cops to its ranks to address homelessness and “quality of life” issues.

In a tweet, New York City Council speaker Corey Johnson said “Over-policing our subways isn’t going to solve anything,” while City Comptroller Scott Stringer added “This kind of enforcement isn’t going to make anyone safer.”

The NYPD said in a statement that the woman has been issued ten summonses in the last five months for unlicensed vending at the exact same station.

Officials say that while the woman’s property was vouchered as arrest evidence, she was only issued another summons and released from custody within minutes.