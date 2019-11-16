Off-duty officer killed, woman’s foot severed in NYC crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer was killed and a woman’s foot was severed in a single-car crash in New York City.

Police say the 25-year-old officer was speeding on the northbound FDR Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he lost control and mounted the center median. Officers responding to a 911 call found the driver unconscious and unresponsive.

Police say two passengers were ejected from the car and landed in the southbound lanes.

All three victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital. The driver was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released but police said he was a New York Police Department officer.

The two passengers, a 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, are in serious but stable condition. Police say the woman’s right foot was severed.