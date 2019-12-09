Off duty cop arrested in deadly DUI

An NYPD officer was due in Brooklyn criminal court Monday after his arrest for alleged drunk driving.

Rohan Shaw, 47, was off-duty and drunk at the wheel of a Nissan when he struck a Mazda, killing a passenger on Sunday at about 5 a.m., said police.

Joanna Dixon was 23 years old.

The collision along Foster Avenue and East 55th Street in East Flatbush injured a 22-year-old woman who was also a passenger of the Mazda. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

Shaw faces several charges including vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, speed violation and DWAI alcohol.

The driver of the vehicle ran off. Police are searching for that person.

Anyone with information about the driver is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Advertisement

www.CrimeStoppers.com

Twitter: @NYPDTips

All calls/text are kept confidential.