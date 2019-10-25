Obama, Clinton honor US Rep. Elijah Cummings at funeral

article

(AP) -- The body of congressman and civil rights champion U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings is back in his beloved Baltimore for a final farewell.

The Baltimore funeral service for Cummings will feature dignitaries throughout and a musical tribute from a gospel legend.

Soon after the service starts at 10 a.m. Friday, presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge are scheduled to do scripture readings. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will then offer remarks.

Gospel singer BeBe Winans is scheduled to perform a musical selection. The choir will also perform the hymn "The Church is One Foundation."

A series of other speakers include Cummings' daughters, brother and wife. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will also give remarks toward the end of the service.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: A portrait of late Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings sits near his casket outside the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on October 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C.Cummings passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 6 Expand

The funeral Friday is being held at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades. His bishop, Walter S. Thomas Jr., will deliver the eulogy.

Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68 of complications from longstanding health problems. A son of sharecroppers, he became a lawyer and elected official.

He represented a congressional district that includes his hometown of Baltimore since 1996 and most recently led one of the U.S. House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: Ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) listens during a hearing on "Examining Preservation of State Department Federal Records" before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee September 13, 2016 on Capito Expand

On Thursday, he became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

