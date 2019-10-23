NYPD shoot, kill naked gunman in struggle, vest saves officer's life

A naked man who pointed a handgun at a New York City police officer during a confrontation was shot dead by other officers Wednesday, while the cop was saved by his bulletproof vest, authorities said.

It was the fourth shooting by New York City officers in the last nine days, three of which were fatal.

The man had been banging on a woman's door in a Harlem apartment building and breaking glass while armed with a .9mm handgun, according to Police Commissioner James O'Neill.

"As the officers fanned out to search the second-floor hallway, one officer suddenly encountered the suspect, standing naked, pointing a 9mm semi-automatic handgun at the officer," said O'Neill.

"A violent struggle immediately began, and shots were fired. The officer yelled for help as the struggle continued, and the other officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect several times. Our officer had been shot one time in the chest. The round did not penetrate his bullet-resistant vest. Our officer had also been punched numerous times, resulting in injuries to his face."

The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was treated at a hospital and released. Video tweeted by the Police Benevolent Association showed fellow officers applauding vigorously as he was brought outside in a wheelchair and assisted into a police van. He acknowledged them with a wave.

Advertisement

The police department released a photo of the officer's vest, showing a bullet mark on his right breast pocket. Police didn't immediately say who fired the shot that hit the officer.

The 29-year-old suspect was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital. He has not yet been identified.

The deadly confrontation is the latest in a string of shootings involving police officers.

On Oct. 14, police fatally shot an armed man in Brooklyn as he fired a gun at another man. Hours later, officers wounded an armed man on a subway platform in the Bronx. On Oct. 17, a sergeant shot and killed a motorist in the Bronx who had been pulled over for not wearing a seat belt. Police said the sergeant fired after the man tried to drive away as officers were attempting to arrest him.

Two New York City police officers have been killed in shootings this year, but in both deaths the fatal shots were fired by other police officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.