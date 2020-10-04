NYPD searching for suspects in East Side bus assault, robbery

article

The NYPD is searching for three men who attacked and robbed a passenger aboard a East Side bus on October 2.

According to authorities, at roughly 3:45 a.m., the trio of suspects approached a 50-year-old man on a M15 bus headed south on 2nd Avenue. The suspects demanded the man’s property, and when the victim claimed not to have anything the threesome launched into an attack, knocking him to the floor and assaulting him.

Another passenger, a 58-year-old man, attempted to stop the attack and was also beaten.

The suspects then took the 50-year-old’s cell phone from his pants before pushing the victims off of the bus at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 28th Street.

The suspects also got off the bus and ran away south along 2nd Avenue.

Police have released photos of the suspects. All are described as black men between the ages of 18 and 20.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.