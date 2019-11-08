NYPD searching for suspect caught on video randomly attacking 81-year-old man in the Bronx

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man who apparently randomly kicked an 81-year-old man in the back in the Bronx on Thursday.

According to authorities, the victim was standing in front of 2301 Jerome Avenue reading a newspaper when the suspect approached him from behind and kicked him in the back, causing the victim to fall to the ground. The suspect then ran away heading north on North Avenue.

EMS took the victim to BronxCare Health System with injuries to his shoulder and wrist.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.