NYPD searching for man who allegedly groped woman in Astoria

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly grabbed and harassed a woman in Astoria, Queens on Friday.

Authorities say the victim was walking near Steinway Street just after 7 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind and began harassing her. Frightened, the victim stopped walking, hoping that the suspect would walk past her.

As the suspect walked past, the victim began recording him. The suspect then approached the woman again and grabbed both of her breasts.

The victim then screamed and the man ran away.

The suspect is described as being 30-35 years old, 5'9, and sporting a high and tight hairstyle with a short ponytail in the back. The man was wearing a beige button-down shirt, dark trousers, black sneakers, and a brown leather satchel.

The attached video was filmed during the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.