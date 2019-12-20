NYPD releases photos of boy wanted in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors

article

The NYPD has released photos of a boy wanted for questioning in connection with the robbery and murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

Police are hoping that somebody recognizes the boy from the three photos and contacts them with his name and whereabouts. The boy was supposed to turn himself into police but fled instead, the NYPD said.

Majors, 18, was a first-year student at Barnard. She was walking in Morningside Park on Dec. 11 when several people confronted her, police said. One of them stabbed her, police said, but she managed to stagger up a flight of stairs in the park and then collapsed near West 116th Street and Morningside Drive.

Police have a 13-year-old in custody whom they say confessed to being involved in the incident. He is not accused of actually stabbing Majors but he is being held on felony murder and robbery charges.

____

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter).