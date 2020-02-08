NYPD officer shot in Bronx ambush

An NYPD officer was shot in the face on Saturday night in what a police source is calling an ambush.

The officer was sitting in a marked NYPD van in the Longwood section when a man approached the vehicle and engaged the officer in conversation.

At some point, shots were fired. The police officer was grazed in the face by a bullet, according to the source. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Simpson Street.

The officer was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to survive. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was seen entering the hospital about 10:20 p.m.

A hunt was on for the shooter. A large police presence was seen in the neighborhood after the incident. The NYPD was expected to release more details at an 11:15 p.m. news conference.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

