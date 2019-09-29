NYPD officer killed during struggle with suspect

Dozens of NYPD officers lined up outside Jacobi Medical Center Monday to give a final salute to Officer Brian Mulkeen.

A police motorcade escorted Mulkeen's body from the hospital. The 33-year-old was a decorated New York City police officer who was shot to death as he tried to arrest a man with a gun.

In the violent struggle, Officer Mulkeen and the suspect were both killed. The officer was possibly struck by bullets in his own gun, which was fired five times. Officials say the suspect’s .32 caliber revolver was not fired.

"We lost a hero this evening," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a glum news conference outside Jacobi Medical Center.

Mulkeen was patrolling the streets around a city apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. as part of a unit investigating potential gang activity, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

Mulkeen and his partner tried to apprehend a man who had fled questioning, and a struggle on the ground ensued, Monahan said.

As the men wrestled, Mulkeen's body camera recorded him saying "He's reaching for it! He's reaching for it!"

"Officer Mulkeen's gun fired five times," Monahan said. "At this point, it is not clear who fired Officer Mulkeen's gun."

Five officers fired at the 27-year-old man, who was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Antonio Williams from Binghamton, New York.

A .32-caliber revolver that police say belonged to Williams was recovered. It had not been fired, Monahan said.

Williams was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related arrest last year and had several prior arrests, including a burglary conviction in Rockland County.

Mulkeen had served nearly seven years with the department and worked out of the 47th precinct. He lived with his girlfriend, an NYPD police officer in the Bronx's 44th precinct.

Monahan called the officer "brave," and said he was "doing the job we asked him to do, a job that New Yorkers needed him to do."

Mulkeen is the second NYPD officer killed in the line of duty this year. Detective Brian Simonsen was accidentally shot by fellow officers in February while confronting a robbery suspect.

"We've been here too often. We know the directions to get here," Pat Lynch, the president of New York City's Police Benevolent Association, said at the press conference. "It has to stop."