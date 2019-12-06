NYPD officer bites into sandwich containing razor blade

A plainclothes NYPD counterterrorism cop bit down on a razor blade that was inside a sandwich he bought at a deli in Queens on Thursday, according to the police commissioner. The blade cut the inside of the officer's mouth.

"The NYPD has ZERO tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers," Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a tweet. "He'll be OK, but a full investigation into this abhorrent act is underway."

The officer, assigned to the Critical Response Command, bought the sandwich from Bon Appetit Specialty Food Store on Beach 129th Street in Belle Harbor, the New York Post reported. He went to Nassau University Medical Center to be treated for a small cut.

The president of the Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents rank-and-file cops, said in a statement on Facebook that officers have to wonder if "we can safely eat a meal in the neighborhoods we protect."

"We cannot allow this disturbing incident to be swept under the rug," the PBA's Pat Lynch said. "It must be investigated, and if it was anything other than an accident, those responsible need to be put behind bars."