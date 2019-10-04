NYPD: Man found dead after being shot in the chest inside Bronx subway station

article

The NYPD is reporting that a man has been found dead after apparently being shot in the chest inside a Bronx subway station on Friday.

Authorities say that they responded to a report of an assault inside the 167th Street train station.

Upon arriving, they discovered the 25-year-old victim and transported him to Lincoln Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the victim has not yet been identified pending family notification.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.