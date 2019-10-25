NYPD: Man attacks officer, is fatally shot by his partner

article

The NYPD says a man who attacked a police officer with a metal chair and critically injured him was shot to death by the officer's partner.

According to the NYPD, a man selling t-shirts entered the Gold Mine nail salon near the corner of Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue around 5:45 p.m., to use the bathroom, but was denied by staff, at which point he began urinating in the middle of the salon.

Police were called and and as officers attempted to remove the man, they discovered there were outstanding warrants out for the man's arrest, and began to place him under arrest, at which point, the man began to resist arrest.

A second man then entered the salon and began struggling with the officers, striking one in the head with a metal chair.

Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison says the injured officer's partner tried unsuccessfully to subdue the attacker with a Taser before shooting him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was pronounced dead. The officer that was struck by the chair is currently in a medically induced coma at Brookdale Hospital but is in stable condition. The other officer was treated for tinnitus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.