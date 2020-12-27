NYPD investigating subway attack on woman not wearing mask as a hate crime

article

The NYPD is searching for a group of suspects wanted in connection to a possible bias attack on a woman on a subway train in Manhattan.

Authorities say that six suspets, three men and three women, were involved a December 17 incident with a 32-year-old Asian woman on a southbound A train at the West 4th Street Station.

The group of suspects allegedly confronted the woman for not wearing a mask before making anti-Asian statements to her about the coronavirus. The dispute then turned physical, with the suspects reportedly punching the woman in the face several times.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The NYPD has released photos of four of the six suspects wanted.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.