NYPD: Group of suspects attack, rob elderly man in the Bronx

A 61-year-old man was attacked and robbed by four suspects in the Kingsbridge neighborhood of the Bronx on the evening of March 1, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say that the victim was near Broadway and Exterior Street when he was approached by four unknown male suspects, who began to punch the victim about the head and torso, forcing him to the ground. Once on the group, the suspects removed approximately $200 from the victim and then ran away on foot to the south, along Exterior Street.

Police have released surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.



